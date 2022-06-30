Tasmanian Man Extradited To Cairns On Murder Charges

Tasmanian man Kyam Keith Broadby will be forced to stand trial at the Cairns Supreme Court over the alleged murder of a Mareeba Show worker in 2019.

Broadby was arrested by police in Tasmania on March 8 before being extradited back to North Queensland over the alleged murder of 35-year-old Nathaniel Wailu.

The 25-year-old faced court for the first time on March 9 before having the matter escalated to the Cairns Supreme Court where Broadby will stand trial on May 27.

Mr Boradby and Riley Jack Davis were initially charged with grievous bodily harm following a vicious alleged assault on 35-year-old Mareeba Show worker Nathaniel Wailu in July of 2019.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The TAS Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the region’s breaking news as it hits.

According to police, Mr Wailu was allegedly assaulted at around midnight on July 10, 2019 following a confrontation with the accused.

Mr Wailu was later discovered unconscious on the Mareeba rodeo grounds.

Emergency services transported Mr Wailu to Townsville Hospital to be treated for critical head injuries where he died five days later.

Police then escalated the charges against the pair to murder.

Mr Davis denied having anything to do with the murder and was released on bail on July 26, 2019.

The remaining charges against Mr Davis were officially dropped in October of 2020.

According to Broadby’s lawyer, the Tasmanian native will be pleading not guilty to the charges.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with Your Morning Agenda - supported by a network of local journalists from all major Australian cities, ensuing timely and first hand insights on local stories:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.