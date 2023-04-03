Tasmanian Government Face Potential Data Breach

The Tasmanian government has been targeted by The Cl0p ransomware gang, followed by the GoAnywhere MFT file transfer application.

The Cl0p is considered a ransomware-as-a-service (RaaS) since hitting the cybercriminal market in 2019.

Six members of the Cl0p were arrested in late 2021, but the group returned to business within six months.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The Tasmania Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits:

GoAnywhere was a third-party file transfer service allowing organisations to securely automate data exchange with their trading partners.

After the company informed users that its service might have been exploited due to a vulnerability in its software, the Tasmanian government announced their concerns that some of its data could be lost.

Science and Technology Minister Madeleine Ogilvie on Friday confirmed that a third-party file transfer service used by the government had been compromised.

However, the state government took six days to transfer the potential data breach to the police and the Australian Cyber Security Centre.

“We are taking swift action to investigate this breach and ascertain if any information has been compromised,” Mr Ogilvie said in a statement on Sunday.

“We will continue to provide updated information as it becomes available,” she added.

“Our government reiterates that if the investigation reveals any personal information has been compromised, we will work with anyone affected and ensure support is available.”

Jen Butler MP, Shadow Minister for ICT, Science and Technology, responded yesterday, saying, “the Liberals’ response to the breach had been taken straight out of their secrecy and no transparency playbook”.

“Tasmanians must not forget that less than a fortnight ago, the embattled Minister Ogilvie described the racing industry as never being in better shape, and what a lie that proved to be,” Mr Butler said.

“This is a serious issue that could potentially affect tens of thousands of Tasmanians – and they deserve to know whether their personal details have been compromised and what Minister Ogilvie is doing to protect them,” he said.

Subscribe to The Briefing, Australia's fastest-growing news podcast on Listnr today. The Briefing serves up the latest news headlines and a deep dive into a topic affecting you. All in under 20 minutes.