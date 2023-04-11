Tasmanian Government Accused Of Silencing Debate Surrounding Data Breach

The Tasmanian State Government is being accused of silencing debate on the recent data breach, after saying media coverage increases its attractiveness as a target for future attacks.

The list of potentially impacted institutions have been contacted, including TasTAFE, the teacher's registration board and commissioner for children and young people.

Approximately 16,000 documents have been released by online hackers, including financial invoices and statements relating to student assistance applications which may contain names and addresses.

The Shadow Education Minister Josh Willie said the government has made a mess in dealing with the breach.

"We've had Minister Ogilvie out every second day making a mess of this issue and now there are protocols in place and the government's saying they won't be making any further comment," Minister Willie said.

In an update from the state government Minister for Science and Technology Madeleine Ogilvie wrote, "We continue to urge people to stay alert for any suspicious financial activity or attempted scams, and a dedicated webpage has been created to assist with enquiries and information."

Tasmanians can call the information service hotline on 1800 567 567 for support and advice.

