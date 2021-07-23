Tasmania's Tourism Industry Forecasting A Fifty Per Cent Downturn

Tasmania's tourism industry is forecasting a fifty per cent downturn in bookings.

Our borders are closed to three states - New South Wales, South Australia and Victoria - due to the COVID outbreaks.

Drive Car Hire says it's lost about eighty per cent of its bookings this month, now fearing for the rest of the year.

Luke Martin from the Tourism Industry Council says we need tourists to return as soon as possible.

"The risk is that this goes on for weeks or months, and if we don't have visitor activity into the state, the impact right through our economy is going to be quite severe," he said.

Businesses are hopeful with bookings taking place later in the year.

