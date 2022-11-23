Tasmania Records Worst GP Wait Times In Australia

Tasmania has the worst GP wait times in Australia, according to the latest Australian Healthcare Index report.

Fifty-two per cent of Tasmanians surveyed said they were experiencing longer wait times to see a GP, while almost 60 per cent have admitted to seeing their doctor less due to rising costs.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The Tasmania Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits:

Rising health costs have resulted in 43 per cent of Tasmanians saying they were unlikely to recommend their GP because of out-of-pocket expenses, while 58 per cent said they didn’t see a doctor because of the same reason.

Forty-five per cent of Tasmanians respondents said they have waited two to four weeks to see a doctor, while seven per cent waited over a month.

Healthengine CEO and founder Dr Marcus Tan told the Mercury skipping primary care “isn’t a choice people should have to make”.

“With GPs also being the conduit to other care including referrals to specialists, mental health treatment plans and medication scripts, the impact of skipping the GP compounds,” he said.

“We must listen to patients and take on-board their experiences to help ensure a more sustainable healthcare system.”

More than 11,000 Australians were surveyed as part of the Australian Healthcare Index report which can be viewed here.

From The Saturday Paper and LiSTNR comes Post: News in Five, a daily podcast bringing you the top five news headlines in just five minutes. Hear it on the LiSTNR app today.