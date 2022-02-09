Tasmania Records Two More Covid Deaths Overnight

Tasmania has recorded two more Covid related deaths over the latest reporting period along with 574 new cases.

There are currently 15 people hospitalised with the virus, 10 of whom are being treated for Covid symptoms.

Only one person is being treated in intensive care.

This brings the total number of active cases across the state to 3,214.

The two most recent deaths lift the state’s death toll to nine since the state reopened its borders to hotspots back in December of 2021.

According to health officials, the two latest victims were both aged int heir 60’s.

Both are believed to have been suffering from pre-existing medical conditions at the time of their death.

Tasmania is currently seeing aged-care Covid case numbers plateau which is expected to change once students return to school.

As predicted, child Covid case numbers have risen as thousands of students return to their classrooms.

