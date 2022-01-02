Tasmania Records 404 New Covid Cases

Tasmania has recorded 404 new Covid cases overnight taking the total number of active infections to 1,219.

This is a promising decrease from Saturday’s 428 cases.

There are currently three people in hospital being treated for the virus and no new cases in ICU.

The numbers come from 1542 Covid tests returned in the past 24 hours.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the nation’s breaking news as it hits.

In an attempt to take some of the pressure off the health system, 316 cases are being treated through the [email protected] program.

Another 60 are being treated in community case management facilities while the rest are managing their own symptoms.

Tasmanaia Department of Health have released the latest vaccination rates which shows that 92 percent of the eligible population are now fully vaccinated while over 96 percent have received their first dose of the vaccine.

The new numbers come only days after Premier Peter Gutwein announced the relaxation of PCR test entry requirements following a national cabinet meeting.

The new requirements will see PCR testing dropped from January 1st for all incoming travellers.

Fully vaccinated travellers will instead be required to complete a Rapid Antigen Test 24 hours before entering Tasmania.

Premier Peter Gutwein yesterday addressed the state advising travellers to take extra precautions before re-entering the state.

"Your chance of bringing home COVID and giving it to family and friends is very real."

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with Your Morning Agenda - supported by a network of local journalists from all major Australian cities, ensuing timely and first hand insights on local stories:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.