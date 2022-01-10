Tasmania Records 1,218 New Infections

Tasmania have recorded 1,218 new cases overnight as case numbers drop from yesterday’s 1,406 infections.

This brings the total number of infections across the state to 7,917.

Of the 1,218 new cases, at least 800 of these were discovered through rapid antigen testing while another 598 came from PCR tests.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The TAS Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the nation’s breaking news as it hits.

Eleven more people have been hospitalised with the virus with no patients in ICU and zero deaths recorded.

The total number of people in hospital with the virus is now 17 with at least six people being treated for other medical conditions.

The latest numbers come as children across the country between the ages of five and 11 become eligible to receive their vaccinations.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced earlier in the week that the beginning of term one will be pushed back to ensure more children are fully vaccinated with an eight-week gap between the first and second dose.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with Your Morning Agenda - supported by a network of local journalists from all major Australian cities, ensuing timely and first hand insights on local stories:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.