Tasmania Open To More AFL Matches, Despite Vic Lockdown

Tasmanian Premier Peter Gutwein is open to the idea of hosting more AFL games this season, as the league and Victorian state officials look to manage the latest lockdown with sporting events.

Hubs are back on the agenda, and Tasmania along with Queensland quickly become frontrunners to host mutliple matches.

“As I said last week, we are open to the possibility of hosting more AFL games down in Tasmania, or an AFL hub if the situation demands,” Gutwein said.

"I communicated this to the AFL last week and the ball is in their court, acknowledging the uncertainty that still remains with the Victorian lockdown and its impact on the AFL fixture.

"However, to be very clear - we will not do anything to put Tasmanians at risk and we will act on Public Health advice at all times."

The potential to open its borders comes as the AFL reshuffle filtering on a weekly basis, as the Melbourne lockdown situation unfolds.

Tasmania boast both University of Tasmania in Launceston, and Blundstone Arena in Hobart - the opportunity to shift games to these empty stadiums could be a driving force in Tasmania’s campaign to become the league’s 19th team.

Victoria’s COVID lockdown was extended on Wednesday afternoon, for an additional seven days.

