Tasmania Deem Victoria As High-Risk Area, Slam Border
Restrictions in place
From midnight on Thursday evening, the entire state of Victoria will be identified as a high-risk, level two area to all of Tasmania.
Tasmania announced border changes inn response to the rapidly moving COVID situation in Victoria.
Deputy Director of Public Health, Dr Scott McKeown said the restrictions will be reviewed and assessed daily.
Anyone who arrives into Tasmania from Victoria before midnight tonight have been asked to monitor any symptoms.
The state announcement comes after the Victorian government revealed a five-day state-wide lockdown to help contain and manage the growing COVID-19 situation.
That lockdown will be enforced midnight on Tuesday.
Victoria announced one additional case from inside the MCC reserve during the Carlton and Geelong game at the MCG.
