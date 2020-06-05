Police Confident That Demonstrations In Support Of The Black Lives Matter Movement This Weekend Will Be Conducted Peacefully Across The State

Over the weekend vigils and demonstrations will be held across the city in support of the Black Lives Matter Movement.

Tasmania Police say that they are aware of the events and they have been registered with Police. They have stated that the events are expected to be conducted peacefully and lawfully.

Jonathan Higgins, Assistant Commissioner Operations, says that Police regularly work with protest organisers to ensure that the demonstrations are safe and do not disrupt the public going about their lawful business.

Higgins says that it is important for the event organisers and protesters to follow and adhere to the current coronavirus restrictions and to follow social distancing requirements.

“We support and appreciate Tasmanians having the right to protest, provided this is done legally and safely.”

“Tasmania Police officers are at the frontline serving our community every day. We do so without fear or favour – serving everyone regardless of who they are or where they have come from, whatever their background.”

Higgins states that as Police Officers they are committed to the values of their organisation which include integrity, equity and accountability.

“We are lucky to have a high level of community trust in Tasmania, and we don’t take that for granted.”

“The community can have confidence that Tasmania Police is open and accountable and there are robust processes in place to facilitate complaints if and when they do arise.”