Target Order Urgent Recall Of Popular Stool

Target have ordered an urgent recall on one of their stools which they warn could cause serious injury.

The Arlo Bar Stool was available for purchase between January 30, 2021 and October 5, 2022.

The item could be purchased both in store and online.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the nation’s breaking news as it hits.

According to the recall, the legs are too weak and could collapse causing injury to the user.

"The stool legs are not strong enough and may collapse when weight is applied," Target said.

The retail giant have warned customers to “immediately cease using the stool”.

Owners of the stool are being told to throw it away but to take pictures of them dismantling and throwing away the item to ensure they receive a full refund.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with Your Morning Agenda - supported by a network of local journalists from all major Australian cities, ensuing timely and first hand insights on local stories:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.