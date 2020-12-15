Tanya Hennessy Says She’s ‘Loving Herself Sick’ Since Breast Reduction Surgery

Plus she's got a new book out!

Article heading image for Tanya Hennessy Says She’s ‘Loving Herself Sick’ Since Breast Reduction Surgery

Tanya Hennessy

Just in time for Christmas, Tanya Hennessy is back with her second book, Help Self!

Speaking with the Hit Network’s Cliffo & Gabi on air this morning, Tanya discussed the launch of her new book and how her recent breast reduction surgery has impacted her life.

Take a listen!

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.  

Entertainment News Team

15 December 2020

Article by:

Entertainment News Team

Tanya Hennessy
Cliffo and Gabi
Help Self
Listen Live!
Tanya Hennessy
Cliffo and Gabi
Help Self
Tanya Hennessy
Cliffo and Gabi
Help Self
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs