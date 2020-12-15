Tanya Hennessy Says She’s ‘Loving Herself Sick’ Since Breast Reduction Surgery
Plus she's got a new book out!
Tanya Hennessy
Just in time for Christmas, Tanya Hennessy is back with her second book, Help Self!
Speaking with the Hit Network’s Cliffo & Gabi on air this morning, Tanya discussed the launch of her new book and how her recent breast reduction surgery has impacted her life.
Take a listen!
