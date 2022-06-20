Tammy Hembrow Has Welcomed A Baby Girl With Partner Matt Poole

Influencer and brand owner Tammy Hembrow has welcomed a baby girl with fiancé, Matt Poole.

The Instagram star with over 15 million followers shared the news with photos from the birthing suite writing, "The absolute hardest yet most rewarding thing I’ve ever done. An unmedicated VBA2C. No words. Birth story to come. For now just resting in my love bubble with my perfect little girl wow" (sic)

Poole also shared the happy news to his followers, "Our little girl, perfect in every way 🥰 Mum was incredible and so strong. It’s been a roller coaster twenty four hours but welcoming her into the world has made everything better. She’s beautiful, 12 fingers and all 😍💕💕"

Tammy was also born with 12 fingers, and had two removed not long after she was born.

As for the name of her baby girl, Hembrow hasn't yet announced it. But we DO know she was sporting a necklace during her pregnancy with the first letters of her children's names and a mysterious 'P'.

This is Hembrow's third child, and shares Wolf (6) and Saskia (5) with ex-fiancé Reece Hawkins.

