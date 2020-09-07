TaLA Is The New Mexican Restaurant Coming To The Collective And It Looks Like One Big Fiesta

The Collective is the place to be this week as they get ready to re-launch their Mexican restaurant, TaLA.

Inspired by Los Angeles taco bars, "where a long rich history ensures the use of quality ingredients bought to life with authentic Mexican recipes and experimental modern twists", you can bet on one spicy night in Tequila country!

TaLA's menu will include 16 innovative taco creations, all served Gluten Free.

Try the delicious Street Paella, with chilli lime marinated squid, chorizo, sweetcorn, pickled onion petals, spiced mexi rice & grilled lime. Or maybe the Popcorn Halloumi is more your flavour, including tempura battered halloumi and a red pepper sauce.

Post ^ Did someone say red pepper?

Share style menus are also available so you can try as many flavours as possible for great value with your mates.

And vege lovers are in luck, with a delicious range of vegetarian options including the Southern fried shimeji mushroom, wasabi ranch, radish taco and the vegan Harissa eggplant, parsley pesto, rocket taco.

For a night of tacos and margaritas, head to The Collective website for bookings.

This new instalment joins The Collective's family of restaurants, including Luckies American diner, Mazi's Greek kitchen, Unami's Asian fusion and The Italian Job's pizzeria.

TaLA will open on Tuesday 8th September at The Collective, Palm Beach.

Miss the show? Catch up below...

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.