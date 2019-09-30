Take Some Photos & WIN

Mackay shutterbugs get clicking – council has launched a photo competition to capture the beauty of our region.

The competition, called Mackay through the Lens, challenges residents to explore their own backyard and photograph what they love about living in Mackay.

Mayor Greg Williamson said the list of possible photo locations was endless.

“From the lush, tropical rainforest of the Pioneer Valley and rolling cane fields to pristine waterholes, damns and beaches there are unlimited photo opportunities in our beautiful region,” Cr Williamson said.

“As an incentive for residents to get involved, there’s $3000 in Camera House vouchers up for grabs,” he said.

“A $2000 voucher will be awarded to the best judged photo and a $1000 voucher will be won by the people’s choice winner.

“We’ve also created five photo theme tips including sunrise and sunset, nature reserved, sugar city, foodie lovers and landscapes and lookouts.”

The main competition opened today (Monday, September 30) and will close 5pm sharp Friday, November 1.

The people’s choice entries will close early on October 28 to allow time for public voting on the council Facebook page.

Residents can enter the competition by taking a photo of the Mackay region and uploading their photos to council’s website at mackay.qld.gov.au/mackaypridelens.

As part of the photo competition, a scavenger hunt has also been organised for some family fun during the school holidays.

Residents need to find six life-size Mackay letters hidden around the region at iconic locations by following clues listed on the council website.

The first person to find all six letters, take a selfie with each letter and hashtag #mackaypridelens will win a mystery prize.

The general manager of Mackay Tourism, Tas Webber, said it was exciting to be part of the campaign and will offer a photography session to the public.

“To help residents capture the perfect image we’ve organised a free photography skills session at Lamberts Beach Scenic Lookout with local photographer Mark Fitz,” Mr Webber said.

Garrick’s Camera House Mackay is a major sponsor of the campaign and has provided the two major prize vouchers as a show of pride in the region.

More details about the photo competition and competition terms and conditions can be found on the council website at mackay.qld.gov.au/mackaypridelens.