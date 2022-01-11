Take A Look At The Trailer For Fresh Prince Reboot 'Bel-Air'

Stan has dropped the trailer for their new show, Bel-Air, a dramatic retelling of the iconic Fresh Prince of Bel-Air series.

The new series, executive produced by Will Smith, was originally from the brain of a fan, Morgan Cooper, who created a trailer and posted it to YouTube which later went viral, and caught the attention of industry figures.

Set in modern-day America, the brand new one-hour drama series Bel-Air imagines the beloved sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air through a new, dramatic take on Will’s complicated journey from the streets of West Philadelphia to the gated mansions of Bel-Air. As these two worlds collide, Will reckons with the power of second chances while navigating the conflicts, emotions, and biases of a world far different from the only one he’s ever known.

Watch the trailer here:

The show will star Jabari Banks as Will, Adrian Holmes (Uncle Phil), Cassandra Freeman (Aunt Vivian), Olly Sholotan (Carlton), Coco Jones (Hilary), Akira Akbar (Ashley), Jimmy Akingbola (Geoffrey), Jordan L. Jones (Jazz) and Simone Joy Jones (Lisa).

Bel-Air will premiere February 14 on Stan.

