Take 3 CEO Clean Up
8am - 10am, Friday 20th November
Take 3 is an Australian charity removing rubbish from the environment through education programs, international campaigns and clean ups. Take 3's call to action is simple:
Take 3 pieces of rubbish with you when you leave the beach, waterway or anywhere, and you may have made a difference!
The Take 3 CEO Clean Up event is the first of its kind, providing business leaders the opportunity to lead by example and make a positive change in their community.
How does it work?
Nominate a CEO here.
Fundraise: once your CEO has registered, any member of your organisation can donate to your CEO's fundraising campaign via the website.
Participate: Your leader will participate in the CEO Clean Up on Friday 20th November.
Save the date and nominate yourself or your CEO today - this clean up is your chance to make a difference!
What: Take 3's CEO Clean Up
When: 8am - 10am, Friday 20th November
Where: Terilbah Reserve, The Entrance North.
