Take 3 is an Australian charity removing rubbish from the environment through education programs, international campaigns and clean ups. Take 3's call to action is simple:

Take 3 pieces of rubbish with you when you leave the beach, waterway or anywhere, and you may have made a difference!

The Take 3 CEO Clean Up event is the first of its kind, providing business leaders the opportunity to lead by example and make a positive change in their community.

How does it work?

Nominate a CEO here.

Fundraise: once your CEO has registered, any member of your organisation can donate to your CEO's fundraising campaign via the website.

Participate: Your leader will participate in the CEO Clean Up on Friday 20th November.

Save the date and nominate yourself or your CEO today - this clean up is your chance to make a difference!

What: Take 3's CEO Clean Up

When: 8am - 10am, Friday 20th November

Where: Terilbah Reserve, The Entrance North.

More Gawndy & Maz below, and keep up with your favourite radio shows with the Hit app on iOS and Android!

Here's Something You May Have Missed!