Tai Verdes Went From Idol Reject To International Smash

SUCCESS tastes good!

Article heading image for Tai Verdes Went From Idol Reject To International Smash

Tai Verdes is the man behind the song 'Stuck In The Middle' but like a lot of artists, his career hasn't been an overnight success.

Tai once auditioned for the mega talent show American Idol and was turned down but in a bizarre twist, once he made it big he was invited by the show to return as a performer!

Check out the full chat below!

You can get your hands on Tai's new song 'sheluvme' here.

Download LiSTNR & enjoy a new world of audio with all your favourite shows and stations in one place!

22 July 2022

tai verdes
Listen Live!
tai verdes
tai verdes
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs