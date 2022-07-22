Tai Verdes Went From Idol Reject To International Smash
SUCCESS tastes good!
Tai Verdes is the man behind the song 'Stuck In The Middle' but like a lot of artists, his career hasn't been an overnight success.
Tai once auditioned for the mega talent show American Idol and was turned down but in a bizarre twist, once he made it big he was invited by the show to return as a performer!
Check out the full chat below!
You can get your hands on Tai's new song 'sheluvme' here.
