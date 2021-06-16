TAFE Queensland Is Ready To Help YOU Kickstart Your Dream Career

It's been a very intense couple of years for all of us and if Covid has taught us anything, it's that life can change in an instant and that nothing is permanent, including our jobs!

This is why now is the best time for you consider switching out your casual day job for your dream career!

Queensland TAFE have a plethora of course options for you to choose from, whether you'd like to become a hair dresser, a chef, a film maker, a tradesman or more, Queensland TAFE have all of the facilities required to support you and your dream.

No matter what it is you're looking for, TAFE Queensland has a variety of different qualifications available including diplomas, high school programs, traineeships and even bachelor degrees - the options are endless!

With Covid changing the way we receive education, not only are you able to learn and practice your new skills in person at any of the 5 campuses spanning from Coomera to Coolangatta, but you can now study from the comfort of your own home, your work, your favourite local cafe or anywhere with a decent wifi signal!

As for the dedicated teaching staff, each and every teacher is an undeniable expert in their industry and have maintained important connections to help you sky rocket into your dream job with endless opportunities at their finger tips.

This being said, numbers and stats reflect that up to a whopping 85 percent of TAFE Queensland graduates evolve from student to professional or go on to branch out into further study & education within the first six months of finishing their studies.

TAFE Queensland have everything you need and more to kickstart the career you've been dreaming of with a full team of passionate staff ready to help you achieve your goals.

If this sounds like the opportunity you've been waiting for, TAFE Queensland enrolments open in July, 2021 and are ready to guide you into your lifelong career.

To find out more, follow the link through to the Queensland TAFE website or call 1300 308 233.

Happy studying!