Sydneysides Can Feel Fabulous Sipping On ‘Opera House’ Gin This Summer

We might be copping a tonne of wind right now, but warmer weather is on the way!

With spring kicking in and summer not far off, Archie Rose Distilling Co. has already provided us with something to look forward to come the warmer months: two brand new gins.

And not just any gins: Sydney Opera House inspired gin!

The local distillery has partnered up with the Sydney Opera House to create two themed gins celebrating Australia’s most iconic building.

“We’re incredibly proud to announce our collaboration with the Sydney Opera House, in tribute to the beauty, diversity and creativity of one of the world’s leading cultural icons — through the creation of a two-act gin release launching 1 October 2019," says Archie Rose founder Will Edwards.

“Archie Rose was born from a deep love of Sydney and Australia, as well as a desire to honour the city and nation’s rich spirit-making past and shape its future.

“So to collaborate with and draw inspiration from the Sydney Opera House to continue to build on Sydney’s history and celebrate its contemporary culture is absolutely incredible, and has been a goal of ours literally since launching the distillery back in 2015.”

So what will the gins taste like?

The first is simply called ‘Outside Gin’, inspired by the liveliness happening around the House externally:

“Outside Gin is inspired by the Sydney Opera House’s coastal setting and Utzon’s design principles, juxtaposing nature against man-made elements.

“Framed by the sparkling Sydney Harbour, this architectural wonder balances nature with a magnificent geometric form serving as the inspiration for Outside Gin, a juniper forward gin accented with lemon-scented gum, South Australian yuzu, finger limes, white grapefruit, locally foraged seablite and native seaweed.”

The second gin is titled ‘Inside Gin’ and in inspired by the creativity sparked every day inside the walls of the Opera House:

“Inside Gin celebrates the extraordinary creativity that comes to life daily under the Opera House sails - a place where global cultures and art forms collide. The concept behind this spirit was to create the dynamism you would experience in a play, concert or celebration.

“This fruit-driven gin displays a bright positive summery character and presents a cast of botanicals including native thyme, Australian apricot, raspberry and strawberry gum.”

Both gins are priced at $99 for 700ml, while a two gin set will cost you $189.

The gins will be available from October 1st.

