Sydney Zoo’s Opening Date Is Finally Here & Tickets Are On Sale Now!

After what feels like an eternity, Sydney’s brand spanking new zoo is finally opening up to the public.

This December 7, Sydney Zoo will open in the heart of the west.

“Sydney Zoo will be exhibiting animals in a safari-like experience. With clever designs hiding barriers combined with the latest technology, it will provide an experience that is more immersive and engaging than traditional zoos.”

The open plan zoo will boast animals from all over the world and feature Australia’s largest reptile and nocturnal house.

The zoo will also run a conservation program with plans to be involved in work and research that supports wildlife, habitats and communities around the world.

Tickets are available now with individual ticket prices ranging from $19.99 - $39.99, as well as various family ticket packages. Infants under 2-years will receive free entry.

Sydney Zoo is located at 700 Great Western Highway, Bungarribee.

Grab your tickets now here, or listen to 2DayFM throughout summer as we giveaway passes on air!

