Sydney World Pride 2023 Announce Festival Details And Theme

2023 is going to be an incredible year for Australia's LGBTQIA+ community as Sydney proudly hosts the World Pride Festival.

In the closing ceremony for Denmark pride, Director of Copenhagen 2021, Lars Henriksen, officially handed the host title over to CEO of Sydney 2023, Kate Wickett.

The evening was even accompanied by a little message from our very own Kylie Minogue!

You can check out the full closing ceremony below.

When it comes to Sydney hosting World Pride 2023, the theme GATHER DREAM AMPLIFY, “was developed with our extraordinary LGBTIQ+ community and represents our commitment to global equality and inclusion. It is a call to action,” says Sydney WorldPride Creative Director, Daniel Clarke.

The landmark events being produced by Sydney WorldPride are the Opening and Closing Ceremonies (currently slated to take place in The Domain with 25,000+ attendees), First Nations Gala Concert, a world-class Human Rights Conference, and the festival closing party at Bondi Beach (10,000+ partygoers). All events will feature local and international headline artists.

There will also be a Pride March across the Sydney Harbour Bridge with over 50,000 participants – the largest pride march to ever be held in Australia.

Sydney WorldPride spans 17 Feb – 5 Mar 2023, during the usual Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras season. Mardi Gras Festival events will be held within the overall Sydney WorldPride program, including Fair Day, Parade, Party, Laneway and more. For more information including dates here.

