Sydney Trains Seeks Legal Advice To Keep Opal Card Readers On

Sydney Trains is seeking legal advice after the Rail Tram and Bus Union (RBTU) said it would turn Opal card readers from next Wednesday amid ongoing industrial dispute.

The RBTU said it was confident turning the readers off was legal and would cease the action if the dispute over the enterprise agreement and safety concerns were resolved.

Gates have already been left open, but NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet said 90 per cent of commuters opted to still touch on and off, an indication they were too over the months of disruptions.

“That shows the people of NSW just want to get on with it. That’s what I expect of the union,” he said.

A spokesperson for Transport NSW told 7NEWS.com.au they were aware of the planned industrial action.

“Sydney Trains is aware of reports regarding the Rail Tram and Bus Union (RTBU) shutting down all Opal reader machines commencing on 21 September 2022,” they said.

“Sydney Trains does not consider this ban to be protected or lawful action and is seeking legal advice and will write to the RTBU seeking a withdrawal of this action.”

