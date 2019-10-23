Sydney Temperatures Will Soar Tomorrow, So Chuck A Sickie & Head To The Beach

It may not be summer yet, but climate change is bringing high temperatures to Sydney earlier every year.

The Bureau of Meteorology has predicted temperatures to peak at 37°C in Western Sydney tomorrow, with areas of the state heating up a whopping 12 degrees over the average for this time of year.

Meanwhile, other areas of the city can enjoy perfect beach weather, with a predicted 35°C degrees.

For those who want the high heat to stay in December, a cold front will bring a cooler change over the weekend, with temperatures predicted to drop to 23°C on Sunday.

So capitalise on this beach day now!

Where is your favourite spot to enjoy sunny days in Sydney?

