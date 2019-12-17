Sydney's Top 6 Swimming Holes That Make A Great Beach Alternative

A little slice of heaven!

Article heading image for Sydney's Top 6 Swimming Holes That Make A Great Beach Alternative

@lucyx.u Instagram

People planning a visit to NSW national parks and reserves are urged to check for closures and fire bans before heading out.
Visitors are advised to avoid remote areas during the current bushfire conditions and stay up to date with the fire situation by using the Fires Near Me app.

Summer is finally here and while Sydney is home to some of the best beaches in the world, it's fun to shake things up sometimes and venture into some of the other stunning outdoor experiences in our own backyward!  

Take a look at some of our favs:   

Gledhill Falls 

Location: Tricky to find! 

From Monavale Rd, turn left onto McCarrs Creek Road. Drive for about 5 minutes until you cross a bridge which crosses McCarrs Creek - be prepared to pull over into the makeshift parking! 

Post

Mermaid Pools  

Location: A 45-minute walk from the carpark off Charles Point Rd, Tahmoor. 

Safety warning: There has been too many cases of serious injuries and death from visitors who jump or rope swing into this pool. We urge visitors to act with caution.    

Post

Lake Parramatta

Location: Enter the reserve from Lackey Street via Bourke St, North Parramatta.  

Post

Manly Dam

Location: War Memorial Park, King St, Manly Vale 

Post

Narrabeen Lagoon

Location: Enter from Birdwood Pde carpark on the south side of bridge, Ocean St, Narrabeen. 

Post

South West Arm Pool  

Location: Enter from Winifred Falls Fire Trail, off Warumbal Rd, Royal National Park  

Post

Where's your favourite spot to visit? Let us know in our Facebook comments!  

Don't forget to download the 2DayFM app on iOS and Android for feel good music, podcasts and to stay up to date with all things Sydney! 

 

Entertainment News Team

14 minutes ago

Article by:

Entertainment News Team

Sydney
summer
swimming
beach
Listen Live!
Sydney
summer
swimming
beach
Sydney
summer
swimming
beach
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs