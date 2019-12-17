Sydney's Top 6 Swimming Holes That Make A Great Beach Alternative

People planning a visit to NSW national parks and reserves are urged to check for closures and fire bans before heading out.

Visitors are advised to avoid remote areas during the current bushfire conditions and stay up to date with the fire situation by using the Fires Near Me app.

Summer is finally here and while Sydney is home to some of the best beaches in the world, it's fun to shake things up sometimes and venture into some of the other stunning outdoor experiences in our own backyward!

Take a look at some of our favs:

Gledhill Falls

Location: Tricky to find!

From Monavale Rd, turn left onto McCarrs Creek Road. Drive for about 5 minutes until you cross a bridge which crosses McCarrs Creek - be prepared to pull over into the makeshift parking!

Mermaid Pools

Location: A 45-minute walk from the carpark off Charles Point Rd, Tahmoor.

Safety warning: There has been too many cases of serious injuries and death from visitors who jump or rope swing into this pool. We urge visitors to act with caution.

Lake Parramatta

Location: Enter the reserve from Lackey Street via Bourke St, North Parramatta.

Manly Dam

Location: War Memorial Park, King St, Manly Vale

Narrabeen Lagoon

Location: Enter from Birdwood Pde carpark on the south side of bridge, Ocean St, Narrabeen.

South West Arm Pool

Location: Enter from Winifred Falls Fire Trail, off Warumbal Rd, Royal National Park

