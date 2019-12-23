Sydney’s Official Christmas Day Weather Forecast Is Here

During one of the most aggressive bushfire seasons New South Wales has ever seen, a little bit of rain is what we’ve all been praying for.

While the dry conditions and heat will keep us sweltering for majority of the season, we will see a teeny bit of relief on Christmas Day.

According the Bureau of Meteorology, December 25th will be partly cloudy with a 40% chance of showers in the morning and afternoon.

With a minimum temperature of 21°C and a high of 26°C, there will be a chance of a thunderstorm in the afternoon.

We will experience light winds becoming east to northeasterly 15 to 20 km/h during the afternoon then becoming light during the evening.

We just hope it rains in the right areas!

