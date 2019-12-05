Sydney’s First Light Rail Service Will Officially Run Next Weekend 

Over four years since construction began, months of delays and a whopping $2.9 billion spent, the light rail will officially be open to the public next Saturday, December 14th.

The new transport system will carry passengers from Circular Quay to Randwick (L2 Randwick Line) and will be free of charge during the opening weekend.

The 14-stop journey will pass through the CBD, Central, Surry Hills, Moore Park, UNSW and end at the Randwick Hospitals Campus on High Street, Randwick.

Services will start from 5am to 1am each day, and run more frequently on weekdays between 7am and 7pm.

According the Transport NSW, there is no need for a timetable as services will run every 4 to 8 minutes between Circular Quay and Central, and every 8 to 12 minutes between Central and Randwick.

In March 2020, the L3 Kingsford Line will open, adding five more stops between Moore Park and Kingsford at Nine Ways.

The ABC has reported a final price tag of $2.9 billion, which is almost double the original cost predicted by Premier Gladys Berejiklian in 2012, when she was the transport minister.

Find out more information about the light rail here.

Take a listen to the major headlines:

Don't forget to download the 2DayFM app on iOS and Android for feel good music, podcasts and to stay up to date with all things Sydney!