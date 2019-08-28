Sydney’s Biggest Burger Festival Is Back With Nothing Over $12

Sydney's biggest burger celebration is back, with even crazier burgers, new entertainment and challenges like you’ve never seen before, this year’s festival will be one to remember.

Burgapalooza will fill Paramatta's Prince Alfred Park with the aroma of grilled beef and zesty pickles on September 21 and 22.

All burgers will be $12 and slightly smaller than regular burgers, but that's just so you can fit more in. 

This time around, there's an even bigger line-up of grease legends churning out this year's buns.

Down N’ Out, BL Burgers, Burger Head and Mister Gee’s will all return after flipping plenty of burgers last year. Brisbane's best-fried chicken-monger, Fat Belly Jacks, will make its way to Sydney for the first time, burning mouths with its Nashville hot chicken burger.

Post

Black Bear BBQ has partnered with Fireball Whisky for a pig spit and Jimmy's Burgers has teamed up with Birdman on a fried-chicken collaboration.

Expect Newcastle's Newy Burger Co to be dishing up some new creations and Wahroonga's Burger Hounds will be showing up at the fest for the first time ever.

There'll be a bunch more veggie burgers, too, thanks to the Alternative Meat Co, which will be supplying plant-based patties to vendors.

Post

A huge inflatable Menulog obstacle course will also give burger-lovers the chance to win free burgers and vouchers. 

This year, all ticket-holders will also get $15 to redeem on Menulog for even more burgers.

There will also be a "food fountain" by Pure Dairy, with free cheese sauce dripping onto whatever you want, really. 

Once again, chilli-lovers can prove themselves with a chilli-eating competition, and wash everything down with beers from Coopers brewery and Fireball Whisky cocktails.

Plus, not to mention, there will be back to back DJs playing everything from hip-hop to funk to soul tunes, all on vinyl.

If you fancy yourself as a burger guru, this will be the perfect place to put those taste buds to the test!

For more information and tickets click here.

