Sydney’s Biggest Burger Festival Is Back With Nothing Over $12

Sydney's biggest burger celebration is back, with even crazier burgers, new entertainment and challenges like you’ve never seen before, this year’s festival will be one to remember.

Burgapalooza will fill Paramatta's Prince Alfred Park with the aroma of grilled beef and zesty pickles on September 21 and 22.​

All burgers will be $12 and slightly smaller than regular burgers, but that's just so you can fit more in.

This time around, there's an even bigger line-up of grease legends churning out this year's buns.

Down N’ Out, BL Burgers, Burger Head and Mister Gee’s will all return after flipping plenty of burgers last year. Brisbane's best-fried chicken-monger, Fat Belly Jacks, will make its way to Sydney for the first time, burning mouths with its Nashville hot chicken burger.

Black Bear BBQ has partnered with Fireball Whisky for a pig spit and Jimmy's Burgers has teamed up with Birdman on a fried-chicken collaboration.

Expect Newcastle's Newy Burger Co to be dishing up some new creations and Wahroonga's Burger Hounds will be showing up at the fest for the first time ever.