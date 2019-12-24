Sydney’s Best Bartenders Are Joining Forces For A Special Bushfire Charity Night

The RFS has been faced with a particularly gruelling bushfire season this year, with non-stop blazes proving to cause physical and emotion damage to our fireys and the community they are fighting to protect.

Over the past month we’ve seen the generosity come out in spades from everyday Australians looking for ways to help, with donations flooding in to support those affected.

Now, The Baxter Inn on Clarence St has announced a very special Bushfire Benefit.

The night will see some of Sydney’s best bartenders come together to offer up their signature cocktails for just $12!

There will be a $50 entry fee (which includes one cocktail), with all proceeds from the night going to the NSW RFS.

Bartending the night will be experts from Shady Pines, Archie Rose, Big Poppas, Mary's Newtown, Lobo Plantation, Charlie Parker's and Tio’s, just to name a few!

The benefit will run from 4pm - 10pm this December 29th.

The Baxter Inn is located at 152-156 Clarence St, Sydney.

