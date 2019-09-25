Sydney’s 4-Day Rosé Festival Is Coming Back To Opera Bar!

Sydney is bringing back our fav festival; Rosé All Day and the Opera bar is hosting this 4-day celebration in style!

This isn't just any festivity, it's all in pink!

Is it wine o'clock yet? With wine, sparkling, spritz's and even beer available to quench your thirst whilst you enjoy the live music...yes there is live music. Can you think of a better combo than wine and live music? It's ok we'll wait...

But yes there's more...roaming rosé stylists will be adding to the fun with flower crowns and glittery finishing touches, and you better believe there will be alcoholic rosé soft serve!

The events commence at 11:30 each day, from Friday-Monday and the best part tickets is only $35 inclusive of three free drinks!

So take advantage of the long weekend and relax in style, click here for more info.

