Sydney Man Found Guilty Of Fatal Punch In Surfers Paradise

A Sydney man has been found guilty of manslaughter over the death of a Brazilian man following a fight in Surfers Paradise on the Gold Coast in 2019.

Ricky Kevin Lafoe faced the Brisbane Supreme Court this week charged with the manslaughter of 29-year-old Brazilian national Ivan Patricio Susin.

The pair were captured on CCTV footage in a brawl over hot chips in the busy Surfers Paradise nightlife precinct.

The verdict was delivered on Wednesday following two days of evidence and around two hours of deliberation.

The jury found that 32-year-old Lafoe was guilty punching Susin just after 1AM on October 1, 2019 on Orchid Avenue outside of a kebab shop.

Susin fell and suffered critical head injuries which he died from 10 days later.

The brawl is alleged to have started when Lafoe’s friend Shaun Simpson attempted to grab a container of hot chips that Susin’s friends were eating on a park bench outside the kebab store.

A fight then erupted with Susin attempting to intervene before suffering a fatal punch.

