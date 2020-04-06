Sydney Local Kate Baked A Toilet Paper Cake To Alleviate COVID-19 Stress

The current COVID-19 pandemic is sparking a lot of anxiety for many people, but Kate from Sydney NSW has found an interesting way to channel those emotions...

After a restless Wednesday night, Kate got out of bed at 3am and decided to attempt to relax through her favourite hobby; cake making.

In commemoration of the national toilet paper panic situation (you know the one), she decided to design her cake in the shape of a toilet roll, claiming:

"A billion people were tagging me in toilet paper cakes on Facebook saying that I could make a better one."

After her husband shared a picture of the cake on Twitter it quickly went viral.

Kate said making cakes helps her balance stress and stay positive.

