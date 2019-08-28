Sydney Is Getting Its Own Bottomless Boozy Roller Disco Brunch

Listen up fam, let’s be honest.. there is nothing we love more than a boozy brunch.

Well, maybe a themed boozy brunch… and thankfully for us, Sydney is getting one and one of the best.

A Roller Disco Boozy Brunch... what a DREAM!

So you know, leotards, leg warmers and all things neon are encouraged.

The Roller Disco Brunch will go down on Saturday 31st August at one of Sydney's most iconic rooftop venues, Cruise Bar.

Brunch & Skate tickets are available for $63pp and are extremely limited! The tickets include entry, skate hire, bottomless mimosas and unlimited pizza.

This is an 18+ event because, you know… the booze.

So, pop back into the ’80s when bright leotards, sparkles and neon were ‘hot’ along with teased hair and tights. Enjoy rollerskating through the retro life of the ’80s combined with an exquisite dining experience.​

For more info, check out their website here.