Sydney Has A New Bar Hidden Behind A Fridge Door!

A bar hidden behind a fridge door?! You have our attention!

An epic, unique food and drink experience is now open on the Northern Beaches.

COVE DELI and THE CUMBERLAND is one-part deli, one part speakeasy!

So how do you get to this secret bar?

Enter 17-19 Central Avenue, Manly into Maps.

First you will find Cove Deli which is a boutique deli stocking all the best foods for an impressive food platter. From Mediterranean cured meats to cheeses that you can purchase at midnight, you will fill up your bag fast. Even just walking in the door your taste buds will start dancing.

Then the fun begins… look inside their authentic antique fridge. You will find a spiral staircase that leads to a cheeky bar underground! Yep, it’s like something out of New York.



From over 250 whiskies, natural wine, craft beer and an extensive themed cocktail menu, there is something for everyone. You know it’s gonna be tasty because it’s designed by Merivale veteran and general manager, Pete Ehemann and creative consultant, Petr Dvoracek. Cocktail highlights include a Dandelion Espresso Martini and a Wild Fennel Calling with personally foraged fennel from a region near Sydney’s Centennial Park.





With thirst brings an appetite and the legends at Cove Deli will satisfy your stomach with their signature boards showcasing a range of cheeses, Spanish cured meats and antipasto. There is also a kitchen cooking up tasty tapas like melted raclette, Spanish meatballs, duck terrine and empanadas.

With summer fast approaching, this is a must visit venue, so get your friends together and start planning your Manly Ferry trip to Cove Deli and The Cumberland.

Both venues are open 5pm - 12am (Sunday to Thursday) and 5pm - 1am (Friday and Saturday).

