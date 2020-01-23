Sydney Bar Named One Of The Best Bars In The World

Image: GQ Australia

Fancy a drink? May as well head down to one of the best bars in the whole damn world, right here in Sydney!

Sydney favourite Baxter Inn has made it to The World’s 50 Best Bars list for 2016, coming in at number 12.

Hidden in an alleyway off Clarence St, the bar is famous for its character and inconspicuous nature. You’ve got to walk down a dodgy looking flight of fire escape stairs before the door opens into a small room, with hipster bartenders and jazz music.

Bulletin Place was another Sydney bar that made the list, coming in at number 28.

Two bars down in Melbourne also made an appearance: Fitzroy fave Black Pearl and Eau de Vie.

If that’s not an excuse to head out for a bevy this weekend, we don’t know what is.