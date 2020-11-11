Swimply Has Come to Canberra

Swimply, the AirBnB of swimming pools is readying for a bumper summer season downunder after enjoying 4,000% growth in the USA fuelled by COVID-imposed social distancing restrictions.

After a long winter of COVID restrictions and lockdown, Australians are finally looking forward to some fun in the sun. Swimply allows people to avoid the crowds at the beach and enjoy the intimate luxury of a private pool for the ultimate ‘daycation’, by connecting them with private pool owners.

Swimply launched its user-friendly platform and app in Australia last year. It’s back this summer with over 400 pools listed across Australia, connecting those looking for a place to swim with people who want to make money by renting out their pool. To borrow a pool on Swimply, it will cost between $15 and $100 per hour depending on the amenities on offer.

“This summer is going to look a little different than Australians are typically used to due to COVID, with new rules being enforced on public beaches and outdoor spaces. However, Aussies can still enjoy the long summer and being outdoors after being cooped up for most of 2020. In the US, we saw a huge spike in demand for private pool experiences over the summer months as a safe and fun option for those seeking relief from the heat. Given Australians’ love for the water, we’re expecting it to be just as busy.

“Renting out your pool on Swimply is also a great way to make extra money on the side. Pool owners can set their own price, and have full control over guest access and pool rules. Some pool owners have made up to $15,000 in one season," said 23-year-old Bunim Laskin, founder and CEO of Swimply.

Elena Gosse, CEO of AIS Water, one of Australia's leading manufacturers of chlorinators for swimming pools, said health authorities have confirmed that COVID-19 is an airborne virus and is unlikely to be transmitted through swimming pool water, where adequate chlorine levels are maintained.

“Of course all swimmers should practice good personal hygiene including having pre and post swim showers, engaging in regular hand washing and following the recommendations of official health authorities.”

Public outdoor pools were some of the first public venues to open post-lockdown in all Australian states. According to the WHO, swimming in a well-maintained, properly chlorinated pool is safe, as long as social distancing rules are respected. A chlorination level of 15mg.min/litre is sufficient to kill 100% of viruses.

To celebrate the start of the Summer season, all first-time users will receive a 20% discount. Simply enter FIRSTSWIM20 when you purchase your first Swimply experience to redeem the discount. Offer expires 31 December, 2020.

The Swimply app is available for iOS and Android devices. For more information visit swimply.com