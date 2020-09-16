SWELL Festival Is Back & With A Little Something Extra This Year

With all of the disappointing cancellations that have come with COVID-19, we finally have some great news!

Currumbin SWELL Festival is back for another year and will be displaying another impressive array of jaw-dropping sculptures to check out along the Currumbin beachfront.

This year, the festival will feature more than 50 artworks from local, national and international artists, with pop-up exhibitions this year located at various locations across the Gold Coast.

If you're keen for a little more than a self-guided gander at the impressive installations, this year, there will be guided twilight walks with commentary from the artists themselves, as well as artist led workshops.

The festival kicked off September 11th and will be continuing through until September 20th, so why not head down and check it out this weekend?

Otherwise, check out one of the pop-up exhibitions featuring some smaller pieces, located at The Village Green in Mudgeeraba, Helensvale Cultural Precinct or Dust Temple in Currumbin Valley.

For more information, to download your Swell program guide or to organise a guided twilight tour, follow the link through to the SWELL Sculpture Festival website.

