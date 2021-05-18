Survivors Ready? We Finally Know What’s Happening With Australian Survivor 2021!

After well over a year, it looks like the Great Survivor Drought of 2020 is finally coming to an end!

While we don’t know the exact air date of Network Ten’s sixth season, we do know now that the theme will be… BRAINS V BRAWN!

If you’re not a Survivor Superfan, trust us when we say this is very welcome news!

The US series has played out the ‘Brains v Brawn v Beauty’ theme twice before, and in both cases, it’s proved to be an extremely entertaining dynamic - especially Survivor: Cagayan!

While our Australian series has dropped the ‘Beauty’ tribe (pretty devo about that tbh) which highlighted players who leaned on their appearance and social skills as their strength, we have faith the Brains v Brawn battle will lay the foundations of another great season.

In case the name wasn’t clear enough, the theme will see our castaways split into two tribes: one boasting players who have physical strength and the other for those who dominate with their intelligence - although from what we’ve seen in the past, you can’t always judge a book by it’s cover in this game!

Australian Survivor Brains v Brawn will be filmed in Cloncurry, Queensland, and will premier later this year. Stay tuned for more info!

