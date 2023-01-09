Survivors Of Sea World Chopper Crash Release Distressing Photos

Distressing photos of the Sea World helicopter crash have been revealed by survivors, who were covered in blood during the aftermath of the tragedy.

The images capture the moments after the chopper collided with another, claiming four lives and injuring six others.

The family of New Zealand tourists Elmarie and Riaan Steenberg and Marle and Edwart Swart released the dramatic images.

As they prepare to return to Auckland, both couples revealed images holding hands in the chopper, bloodied thongs and in hospital covered in blood.

Last Monday, the Gold Coast crash claimed four lives, including Sea World Helicopters pilot Ash Jenkinson, British newlyweds Ron and Diane Hughes, and Sydney mum Vanessa Tadros.

Mrs Tadros' son Nicholas, and two Victorian tourists remain in hospital after being critically injured.

Pilot Michael James managed to land the chopper on a sandbank in the Southport Broadwater beach, after the descending helicopter was hit by another.

The family of the New Zealand survivors also released a statement, speaking on the trauma and distress for the families of the deceased.

"Our hears are deeply saddened by the loss. This has been traumatic for us as survivors, and we cannot imagine the terrible sadness their families and loved ones must be feeling," they said.

