SURPRISE: 'Love Is Blind' Season 2 Is Coming Next Month!

Our streaming overlords at Netflix have graced us once again, surprising us with a release date and an emotional teaser for the second season of Love Is Blind!

For those out of the know: The show revolves around a group of people, on the hunt for love, being separated into pods and having to find their potential partner without meeting face-to-face.

As Netflix eloquently puts it, it’s a dating experiment where ‘emotional connection attempts to conquer physical attraction’.

Do you love a cheeky reality binge? Find out when we can expect Season 5 of Selling Sunset:

It’s been almost two years since the debut season concluded and, we have to say, we’ve missed the drama!

We’ve had time to brace ourselves for the constant arguing, the awkwardness of multiple people wanting to marry the same person, and the heartbreaking moments people are left at the altar.

Taking to Twitter, the streaming giant announced the next season would be hitting their service in February, dropping a teaser which sends us right back to the pods, and gives us a glimpse of a potential wedding (damn, that’s a nice ring).

We can’t wait to see what’s in store when Love Is Blind Season 2 drops, February 11 on Netflix.

Stay up-to-date with all things entertainment by downloading LiSTNR, available for iOS and Android: