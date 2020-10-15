Surprise! Andy Lee Reveals He's Secretly Written His First Christmas Kids Book!
'Yule' wanna read this!
If you're looking for the perfect present for your kids this festive season, we've found it!
Comedian and Auther, Andy Lee spoke to The Hit Network's Xavier, Juelz & Pete on his first-ever kids Christmas book and plot twist, it's already in stores ready for your first Christmas purchase!
Take a listen to find out what it's called and where to get it!
Download our app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and your favourite radio shows.