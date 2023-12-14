Stay Safe Around Water This Summer

Hands up who’s counting down to the holidays?

We know! It’s been A YEAR! Time to relax with family and friends.

But when it comes to taking it easy around the water, please don’t let your guard down, for EVERYONE’S sake.

The forecast is for the hottest, stormiest Summer on record, which is why the Royal Life Saving Society – Australia is putting out an urgent summer water safety warning.

Wherever you are in Australia, these are our top five tips to enjoy the water safely this summer:

Always supervise children around water

Avoid alcohol around water

Wear a lifejacket when boating and fishing

Know the conditions

Avoid going alone

These are the best ways to avoid becoming another Summer Holiday drowning statistic.

Last summer (2022/23) there were 90 drowning deaths, and many more hospitalised as a result of non-fatal drowning incidents. While that was lower than the previous year, the devasting impact on families, communities and rescuers must not be overlooked.

Think about this:

25% summer drowning deaths occurred in the days between Christmas and New Years Day.

43% drowning deaths last summer occurred in people aged 35 – 64 years.

37% occurred in inland waterways, and 51% on the coast, a reversal of the previous year.

Royal Life Saving Chief Executive Officer Justin Scarr said the week between Christmas and 2nd January was the deadliest period for drowning deaths.

“The summer holidays are the time when we all like to catch up with friends and family, relax and unwind, but sadly it’s also the peak period for drowning,” Mr Scarr said.

“Men need to remember that alcohol can affect choices, and skills around the water, too often with tragic consequences. Alcohol was present in more than a quarter of drowning deaths last summer so we’re urging people to leave make the right call, and leave the beers until after swimming, boating or fishing.

“Tragically that period between Christmas and 2nd January is when the most people drown. It is critically important that an adult is actively supervising children at all times if you are near water, whether it is an inflatable pool, a backyard pool, a dam, river, beach or lake.

“With heatwaves, and more rain forecast be aware of children around water, especially children playing in and around flooded waterways and drains shortly after the predicted storms.

“Keep Watch and keep children within arm’s reach, designate an adult to act as lifeguard for parties or BBQ’s around a backyard swimming pool. Make sure the gate is in good working order.

“Rivers, Lakes and Beaches are dynamic, and constantly changing. Your favourite spot might have changed significantly since you last visited. If from out of the area, check in with local services to seek advice on the lifeguarded area at beaches or lakes. Use the local swimming pool if unsure or not a strong swimmer.

Many people head inland for their holidays, and camp or picnic near rivers, lakes and dams which can often appear calm, and without danger. However, strong currents, hidden debris, and steep banks can catch swimmers or waders by surprise. - Justin Scarr - Royal Life Saving Society Australia Chief Executive Officer

If you’re boating, fishing or kayaking, make sure you and all involved wear a lifejacket that fits properly.

Royal Life Saving wants everyone to enjoy the water safely. So prepare and brush up on safety precautions, especially in unfamiliar locations.

THE FACTS.

Over the past 20 years (2002/03 to 2021/22) Summer is the leading time for drowning deaths across Australia (exception of Tasmania)

ACT

A total of 43 people have drowned in the ACT in the past 20 years

Rivers are the leading location for drowning in the ACT

NSW

A total of 1999 people have drowned in NSW in the past 20 years, 740 (37%) during summer

Last summer, 36 people drowned in NSW, 40% of the national summer drowning toll

NT

A total of 140 people have drowned in the NT in the past 20 years, 49 (35%) happened between December and February

43% of drowning in the NT occurs in rivers

QLD

A total of 1385 people have drowned in the past 20 years, 540 (39%) during summer

Last summer 14 people drowned in Queensland, a decrease of 60% on the previous year

57% were aged between 35 – 64 years

SA

A total of 304 have drowned in the past 20 years, 122 (40%) during summer

Last summer 7 people drowned in South Australia

Leading locations for drowning last summer were rivers (43%), followed by the beaches and private swimming pools (14%)

TAS

A total of 211 people have drowned in the past 20 years, 63 (30%) during summer

VIC

A total of 882 people drowned in the past 20 years, 326 (37%) during summer

Last summer 22 people drowned in Victoria, an increase of 29% of the previous year

Leading location for drowning last summer was beaches (37%), followed by rivers (27%)

WA