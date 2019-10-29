Support Brain Cancer Research At The Bella The Brave Fun Run

At just 13-months-old, Bella was diagnosed with an aggressive brain cancer called anaplastic ependymoma, and bravely commenced the difficult road to recovery.

At the time of her diagnosis, Bella's tumour had taken over approximately 1/4 of her brain. After enduring extensive treatment, including 8 brain surgeries and high dose chemotherapy, Bella had a recurrence of her tumour, and was told she could not be cured. However, with the assistance from neurosurgeon Dr Charlie Teo, Bella is now a happy and healthy 4-year-old.

Bella's mum, Robin Berthelsen, created Bella the Brave in 2018 to raise awareness for childhood brain cancer and funds for research, in hopes that one day a cure to the disease will be found.

"Bella is one of the lucky ones. On this journey we know that many other little lives have been lost. I want to make a difference by hopefully contributing towards better treatment options for children in the future, but also by raising awareness. A brain tumour was not something that had even crossed my mind before Bella was diagnosed. I didn’t know that more children die each year from brain cancer than any other disease. I didn’t know that the survival rate for brain cancer has not changed in 30 years and that currently only 2 out of 10 people will be alive 5 years post-diagnosis." - Robin Berthelsen

You can help her cause by participating in the Bella the Brave Fun Run on Sunday 10th November at the Millennium Esplanade.

All ages are welcome, with course options include a 2km walk, or a 5km walk/run.

There'll be face painting, a sausage sizzle, and a multi-draw raffle with great prizes. T-shirts will also be available for purchase (Pre-orders available. Email [email protected] for details).

Come dressed in yellow, the internationally recognised colour for childhood cancer, and score prizes for best dressed.

All money raised from the event will be donated to Charlie Teo Foundation.

Get your tickets now HERE.

