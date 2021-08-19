Supermarkets, Pharmacies Added To Exposure Sites In Hunter Region

Hunter New England Health have listed more exposure sites on Thursday, as the state of NSW grips onto the battle with the current outbreak.

Among the new sites, which at this stage are deemed 'casual', include Aldi at Edgeworth, the Tenambit Pharmacy and Reject Shop at Maitland as growing areas of concern.

Theses sites have joined various venues identified on Wednesday night - including the marketplace Woolworths at Raymond Terrace and the Stockland Greenhills Coles.

Prior to Thursday's total, 146 cases of COVID where uncovered within the Hunter region - those infectious while in the community has stretched to outer suburbs.

Dr David Durrheim from Hunter New England Health says the growing concern proves how threatening the delta variant is.

"There's a wide geographical distribution of cases, which shows how effectively the virus spreads with people in motion," Dr Durrheim said.

"One of the reasons we have stay at home orders is so we don't give the virus further opportunity to spread."

The COVID-19 lockdown affecting NSW's regional areas has been extended until August 28.

Initial plans had the regional lockdown due to finish this weekend.

NSW recorded 681 new locally acquired cases of COVID-19 following yesterday's mass total.

For an updated list on all the exposure sites within the Hunter region, head to:

www.health.nsw.gov.au/Infectious/covid-19/Pages/case-locations-and-alerts.aspx

