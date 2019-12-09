Succulent Wreaths Are The Only Christmas Decoration You Need This Year

Ditch the classic Christmas wreath this year for something a lot fresher - a Succulent Wreath!

Perfect for the hot Aussie summer, they will look great on your front door.

Here are a few different options for all you succulent lovers.

Succ A Lot

Get one of these cute willow wreaths delivered to your home - it features up to 30 varieties of succulents. Unfortunately they don't deliver to WA and Tas but the rest of the nation can jump on board! Check it out HERE.

DIY Wreath Kit

Want to personalise your succulent wreath? If you're in WA then you can make your own with Fickle Prickles

Faux Succulent Wreath

Not into the real thing? Temper & Webster has a fake succulent wreath that will make cleaning up a breeze. Check it out here.

Fleurieu Gifts - Succulent Wreath

Check out these beautiful wreaths here. Although shipping for interstate customers has now closed, South Australians can still head down to their store to pick one up!

