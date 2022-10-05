Successful Campaigning Sees Shepparton Host Commonwealth Games Events

Shepparton has been named as the fifth regional hub to host Commonwealth Games events when Victoria hosts the event in 2026.

The regional city has been campaigning to host events alongside Ballarat, Bendigo, Geelong, and Gippsland since it was behind the initial push in 2017 to launch a bid for the event.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The Victorian Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits:

Successful lobbying saw the State Government announce it would host a suite of cycling events when the full sports program was locked in on Wednesday.

Both the men’s and women’s time trials for the road race, as well as the BMX Racing competition will be competed in at Shepparton, with the city also to welcome a program of events, exhibitions, and experiences.

Greater Shepparton City Council Mayor Shane Sali told the ABC it was a massive announcement for the city and was grateful to be a part in the games.

"We've proved well and truly in the past that we can host international events — we've got world-class facilities, so there's no problem whatsoever that we'll be able to deliver." - Shane Sali

Other sports announced to feature at the Games include golf, 3x3 basketball, 3x3 wheelchair basketball, coastal rowing, shooting, shooting para sport, BMX racing, mountain bike cross country, track cycling and para cycling track.

Coastal rowing, golf and BMX will be making their Commonwealth Games debut in 2026.

For Australians looking for intelligent and unbiased news coverage, join renowned journalist Natarsha Belling on Your Morning Agenda for breaking national and international stories as well as the top business and finance stories - every weekday from 6:30am on Listnr: