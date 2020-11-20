Stylerunner Are Opening Their First QLD Store On The Gold Coast!

When we thought we couldn't get any more spoilt, Australian athleisure powerhouse, Stylerunner, have revealed that they are opening their very first Queensland store right here on the Gold Coast! YAAAAAS!

Where will we find Stylerunner on the Gold Coast, you ask? Well, none other than Robina Town Centre!

Image: Stylerunner Image: Stylerunner

The store is on track to open in the first quarter of 2021 and their Robina Town Centre store will be the brand's second store to open in Australia - they first was open in Victoria in October.

The brand recognised the GC as one of the brand's leading opportunity markets in Queensland...and look, we are thrilled!

Image: Stylerunner Image: Stylerunner

You'll be able to shop PE Nation, Nike, The Upside, Adidas and soooo many more. Plus, did you know Stylerunner has their own activewear and athleisure line? Yep, there ya go!

More details will be announced via Robina Town Centre's socials in the next few months and we are sooo excited!

Missed the show? Catch up with Bianca, Dan & Ben here: