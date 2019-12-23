A Study Reveals The Names Of The Naughtiest And Nicest Kids This Christmas

It is official, there has been a study conducted on which kids are destined to be more trouble than others!

A report conducted on 63,000 school children by School Stickers has found the names of the best and worst-behaved children.

The researchers looked at the behaviours of school children, whose good behaviour was tracked in an online sticker book, and found that children with certain names tended to be more difficult.

Here is the list below:

The naughtiest boy names

Jack

Harry

Charlie

Joseph

Cameron

William

Jake

Joshua

Jamie

Lewis

Benjamin

Ethan

Luke



The naughtiest girl names

Mia

Ella

Isabella

Bethany

Eleanor

Olivia

Laura

Holly

Courtney

Amber

Caitlin

Jade

The nicest girl names

Isla

Ava

Grace

Amy

Georgia

Emma

Charlotte

Sophie

Abigail

Hannah

Emily

Alice

The nicest boy names

Arthur

Noah

Oscar

Jacob

Daniel

Thomas

James

Adam

Harry

Samuel

Jack

Oliver

Ryan

Let us know in the Facebook comments if you've made the naughty or nice list this Christmas!

Everything You Missed From Carrie & Tommy