A Study Reveals The Names Of The Naughtiest And Nicest Kids This Christmas

Is yours on the list?

It is official, there has been a study conducted on which kids are destined to be more trouble than others!  

A report conducted on 63,000 school children by School Stickers has found the names of the best and worst-behaved children.

The researchers looked at the behaviours of school children, whose good behaviour was tracked in an online sticker book, and found that children with certain names tended to be more difficult.

Here is the list below:

The naughtiest boy names

Jack
Harry
Charlie
Joseph
Cameron
William
Jake
Joshua
Jamie
Lewis
Benjamin
Ethan
Luke


The naughtiest girl names

Mia
Ella
Isabella
Bethany
Eleanor
Olivia
Laura
Holly
Courtney
Amber
Caitlin
Jade

The nicest girl names

Isla
Ava
Grace
Amy
Georgia
Emma
Charlotte
Sophie
Abigail
Hannah
Emily
Alice

The nicest boy names

Arthur
Noah
Oscar
Jacob
Daniel
Thomas
James
Adam
Harry
Samuel
Jack
Oliver
Ryan

Let us know in the Facebook comments if you've made the naughty or nice list this Christmas!

