Study determines if you have a ‘Rich Face’ or ‘Poor Face’

You can usually spot the signs if someone’s wealthy.

They wear fancy clothes, drive an expensive car, and live in a wealthy part of town.

But a recent study has suggested you can determine if someone is rich or poor on the shape of their face.

They’ve called it…Resting Rich Face.

Researchers at the University of Glasgow say the shape of your face could influence what people think about your wealth and background.

The faces of those who were deemed ‘rich’ had certain characteristics, different to those who had a ‘poor’ face.

You can find out the different characteristics by listening to Hit 104.7’s Wilko & Courts here…